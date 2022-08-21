FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hanging high in the rafters of Memorial Coliseum is No. 91, formerly worn by Fort Wayne Komet Colin Chaulk. During his playing career in Fort Wayne from 2002-2013, Chaulk helped the Komets win five championships and finish third all-time in points.

Now a head coach for the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, Chaulk is partnering with his old team once again.

Last month, the Komets announced they had agreed to an affiliation with the Edmonton Oilers. The affiliation also links Fort Wayne to Bakersfield. As part of the agreement, Bakersfield and Fort Wayne would sign a handful of players to 2-way contracts.

Given his history with Fort Wayne, Chaulk believes the Komets will fit right in to a winning culture established by Edmonton and Bakersfield.

“We know that’s the same culture in Fort Wayne,” Chaulk said during Saturday’s Braydin Lewis Fundraiser event in Fort Wayne. “They know they need to take care of business and run their organization how they see fit, but they’d also like to promote some players to Bakersfield. Really that’s on the players.”

The Komets kick off their season on Oct. 21 at the Indy Fuel.