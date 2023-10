JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WANE) – After signing to play overseas this summer, former Komets captain Anthony Petruzzelli will be back in the ECHL this season – it just won’t be in Fort Wayne.

Petruzzelli, a 30-year old forward, has signed with the Jacksonville Icemen. In July he signed with the Guildford Flames in the U.K.

Petruzzelli spent parts of six seasons with the Komets, including the last season and a half as team captain.