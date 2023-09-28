FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – While there will be plenty of new names on the Komets roster this coming season, Fort Wayne added a very familiar face on Thursday as veteran forward Shawn Szydlowski has agreed to terms for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

This with be Szydlowski’s 10th season with the Komets, and he ranks 10th all-time in franchise history with 567 points (208 goals/359 assists). Szydlowski’s best season in Fort Wayne came during the 2017-18 campaign when he was the league’s leading scorer with a career-high 79 points while being named the ECHL’s Most Valuable Player.

The 33-year old Szydlowski last played for the Komets during the 2021-22 season while suiting up last season for the ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears. He tallied 14 goals and 15 assists in 46 games for Orlando.

“It’s an exciting day for the Komets. Shawn is a historic player with the franchise, and we are looking forward to him wearing the Komet logo again,” said Komets head coach Jesse Kallechy in a press release. “We will demand a lot from him and need him to be a player who can help lead the way for our group.”

The Komets open training camp for the 72nd season in franchise history on Monday, October 9. They will play two exhibition games – both against the Iowa Heartlanders – at home on October 14 & 15. The regular season opener is on the road at the Indy Fuel Friday, October 20.