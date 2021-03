FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Goaltender Dylan Ferguson has been re-assigned to the Komets by the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL and has been added to the active roster. Ferguson, 22, played in 16 games last season with the Komets, going 7-4-2 with a GAA of 3.87. This season with the Silver Knights, Ferguson has played in one game, earning a shutout at Bakersfield on February 13th.

The Komets return home this weekend for three games versus the Indy Fuel.