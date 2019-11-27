Ferguson headed back up to AHL’s Chicago Wolves

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Wednesday that Goaltender Dylan Ferguson (2-0-1) has been reassigned to Chicago, AHL. It’s Ferguson’s second reassignment to Chicago since the start of the season.

Also, forward Shaquille Merasty has agreed to terms and has been added to the Fort Wayne roster. Merasty, 28, is a third-year pro and started this season appearing in two ECHL games with Greenville before serving eight appearances with Birmingham in the SPHL.

The Komets skate at Wheeling tonight at 7:05. Both teams return to Fort Wayne for Thursday’s Bob Chase Memorial Thanksgiving holiday game at 7:35pm. Saturday the Komets host Cincinnati at 7:35pm on Star Wars Night before traveling to Kalamazoo Sunday for a 3pm faceoff.

Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages are also available at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Also on sale are Flex Tickets, perfect as gifts and can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.