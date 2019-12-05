Ferguson, Baylis returning to Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced the following roster moves made this week prior to games this weekend in Oklahoma and Missouri:

Goaltender Dylan Ferguson has been reassigned by Vegas (NHL) from Chicago (AHL) to Fort Wayne.

Stephen Baylis has been reassigned from Ontario to Fort Wayne.

Forward Jermaine Loewen has been recalled to Chicago.

Defenseman Jason Binkley has been loaned to Cleveland (AHL).

Defenseman Chase Stewart, forward Brad Morrison and defenseman Will Petschenig continue on injured reserve.

The Komets are on the road for games at Tulsa Friday at 7:05pm CT and at Kansas City Saturday at 7:05pm CT.

Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting the play-by-play on WOWO Radio am 1190 and FM 107.5 and streaming live at Komets.com.

