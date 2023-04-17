FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – High-scoring forward Tye Felhaber will be back in Fort Wayne for the 2023 ECHL playoffs as Felhaber has been released by the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals.

Felhaber spent 21 games with Milwaukee and tallied 7 goals and 6 assists.

Before that Felhaber was a force in Fort Wayne this season. In 51 games with the Komets Felhaber registered 14 goals and 49 assists for a total of 63 points.

ADDITIONALLY:

Tye Felhaber, Matt Cairns & Gustavs Grigals have been released from their PTOs.

Todd Burgess has also been returned on loan to the Norfolk Admirals. — x – Milwaukee Admirals (@mkeadmirals) April 17, 2023

Up/Down: Tye Felhaber (F) | Milwaukee Admirals -> Fort Wayne Komets | https://t.co/emZe8TeF6d #ECHL — EP Transfers (@ep_transfers) April 17, 2023

Felhaber represented the Komets in this season’s ECHL All-Star Classic.

The Komets open their best-of-seven first round playoff series in Cincinnati with game one on Friday.

Central Division Semifinals

#1 Cincinnati Cyclones (47-16-9) vs. #4 Fort Wayne Komets (34-31-7)

Game 1 – Friday, April 21 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati

Game 2 – Saturday, April 22 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati

Game 3 – Tuesday, April 25 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 4 – Friday, April 28 at 8:05 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 5 – Sunday, April 30 at 6:05 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

Game 6 – Tuesday, May 2 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati (If Necessary)

Game 7 – Wednesday, May 3 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati (If Necessary)