FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been a roller-coaster season for the Komets, but one constant this campaign has been the play of forward Tye Felhaber.

The 24-year old Ontario native represented Fort Wayne in the ECHL All-Star Classic last month.

He leads the team with 55 points and 41 assists – with those 41 assists ranking second in the ECHL.

The Komets are back in action when they head to Cincinnati on Friday night.