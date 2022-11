FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Bakersfield Condors of the AHL have recalled goaltender Ryan Fanti and defenseman Adam Brubacher. Fanti, 23, appeared in six games with the Komets with a record of 2-3 and a 3.57 goals against average. Brubacher, 26, skated all three games with the Komets last weekend, registering a +3 rating.

The team travels to Indy tomorrow for a 7:00 p.m. puck drop against the Fuel.