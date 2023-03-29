FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In a span of two weeks, Ryan Fanti has quickly turned into a fan favorite among Komets fans.

On a raucous night against Wheeling on Mar. 10, Fanti decked Wheeling’s Brad Barone in a rare goalie-on-goalie fight. The fight quickly blew up on social media among hockey fans.

Fanti then delivered on another memorable moment just weeks later when he scored the first goalie goal in the Komets’ 71-year history.

In the closing minutes against Rapid City last Saturday, Fanti whipped the puck towards the opposite side of the ice. With an empty net on Rapid City’s side, the puck slid into the net to seal a rare goalie goal. Fanti’s goal landed as the fourth best play on ESPN’s SportsCenter Top 10 that night.

Beyond his viral moments, Fanti has played a critical role in the Komets’ success this season. In 30 games played, Fanti has earned 14 wins while averaging a team-high save percentage of 0.896.

The Komets look to clinch a spot in the ECHL playoffs this weekend. Fort Wayne faces Kalamazoo on Friday, with that game scheduled for 7 p.m.