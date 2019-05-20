ECHL terminates membership of Manchester Monarchs

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced Monday that the Board of Governors has voted to terminate the Membership of the Manchester Monarchs, effective immediately, for ceasing operations and failing to ice a team for play in the 2019-20 Season.

“We are saddened to lose ECHL hockey in the Manchester market,” said Ryan Crelin, ECHL Commissioner. “We’d like to thank Monarch fans and partners for their support of the team throughout their existence and are hopeful that hockey can return to the Queen City as soon as possible.”