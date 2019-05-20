ECHL terminates membership of Manchester Monarchs

The Komets announced their home schedule for the 2019-20 ECHL season Wednesday. The 68th anniversary season begins at home on Saturday, Oct. 12 when the Komets welcome the Kalamazoo Wings. The Komets will host 36 regular season games spanning a period of 26 weeks, ending at home on Sunday, April 5. "We really like our schedule for the 19-20 Komet season," Komets President Michael Franke said. "31 of 36 home games on weekends and holiday's makes this one of the most attractive schedules ever for Komet fans."

Included in the home schedule are 12 Friday games, 12 Saturdays and five Sundays. The Komets will feature the traditional Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve games and will entertain at home on Valentine's Day for the first time since 2014. The busiest month of the season on Sweetwater Ice is November with seven dates. The Komets are home the most on Fridays and Saturdays at a dozen times each. Long-time rivals Kalamazoo and Toledo visit the most at seven times apiece followed by Indy with six trips to Fort Wayne. Cincinnati and Wheeling visit four times each for a total of 28 Central Division games. Mountain Division foe Idaho will make its first appearance ever when the Steelheads are in town for a pair of games in January while Wichita visits twice to round out 32 Western Conference tilts in Fort Wayne.