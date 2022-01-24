ECHL suspends Szydlowski two games for hit against Toledo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Komets forward Shawn Szydlowski has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount following a hit it the second period against Toledo on Sunday.

VIDEO: @FWKomets forward Shawn Szydlowski got suspended 2⃣ games & fined an undisclosed amount for this hit Sunday vs. Toledo. What say you, Komets fans? pic.twitter.com/ZYnaLoRGCI — Glenn Marini (@GlennMariniWANE) January 24, 2022

Syzdlowski will miss this weekend’s two road games at Worchester.

Szydlowski has tallied 5 goals and 13 points in 12 games this season. He joined the Komets in late November after having off-season back surgery. This is Szydlowski’s ninth season with the Komets.

Here is the official press release from the ECHL:

SHREWSBURY, N.J. – The ECHL on Monday announced that Fort Wayne’s Shawn Szydlowski has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #490, Fort Wayne at Toledo, on Jan. 23.



Szydlowski is fined and suspended under Rule #28 – Supplementary Discipline as the result of unpenalized interference infraction at 18:16 of the second period.



Szydlowski will miss Fort Wayne’s games at Worcester on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30.



Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player’s Hardship Fund.