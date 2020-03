PRINCETON, N.J. (WANE) — The ECHL has suspended its season amid concerns of the growing coronavirus threat.

The league announced Thursday plans to call off play “for the safety of our fans, players, and employees.”

The league and teams are working with national and local health officials and local governments to monitor the situation, according to a statement. The statement encouraged “those in the ECHL community to take precautions and stay safe during this time.”