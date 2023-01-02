FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne’s Scott Allan has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #389, Indy at Fort Wayne, on Dec. 31.



Allan is fined and suspended under Rule #28 – Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized elbowing infraction at 2:05 of the third period.



Allan will miss Fort Wayne’s games at Wheeling (Jan. 6) and vs. Toledo (Jan. 7).



Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player’s Hardship Fund.