CHICAGO (WANE) – The MVP of the 2021 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs has signed to play in the AHL, as forward Stephen Harper has agreed to a deal with the Chicago Wolves .

The 26-year old tallied 11 goals and 20 assists for 31 points over 43 games for the Komets in the regular season. In the playoffs Harper racked up 6 goals and 7 assists in 12 games, leading the Komets to the Kelly Cup.