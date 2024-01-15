SAVANNAH, Ga. – The ECHL All-Stars defeated the Savannah Ghost Pirates 18-11 in the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream on Monday in front of a capacity crowd of 6,795 fans at Enmarket Arena.

Komets forward Jack Dugan tallied one goal and two assists for three points on the night for the ECHL All-Stars.

Mitchell Fossier of the Atlanta Gladiators was named Most Valuable Player of the event with one goal and six assists for the ECHL All-Stars.



The Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Skills Competition was held during the event, with the winning player in each event earning a goal toward his team’s score.



In the fastest skater event, Savannah’s Sebastian Vidmar won the event with a time of 12.95 seconds. Kansas City’s Patrick Curry was second at 13.07 seconds, followed by Reading’s Matt Brown at 13.31 seconds, Jacksonville’s Brendan Harris at 13.38 seconds, Savannah’s Joe Fleming at 13.46 seconds and Savannah’s Ross Armour at 13.52 seconds.



In the hardest shot event, Savannah earned a goal thanks to Nolan Valleau’s top shot of 95 miles per hour. The Ghost Pirates’ Carter Long was second at 93 miles per hour, followed by Hawkins at 92 miles per hour, Savannah’s Simon Pinard at 91 miles per hour, Maine’s Gabriel Chicoine at 89 miles per hour and Dugan at 83 miles per hour.



The final skills event was the accuracy shooting competition with Savannah’s Brent Pedersen earning the goal for the Ghost Pirates with a time of 3.6 seconds. The Ghost Pirates Anthony Collins was second at 7.0 seconds followed by Indy’s Cameron Hillis was second at 8.4 seconds and Kansas City’s Max Andreev at 22.3 seconds.