FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Despite being the only ECHL team to join the party midseason, the Komets have hit the ground – or, in this case, the ice – running.

With a 7-1-2-1 record Fort Wayne sits atop the ECHL standings with a winning percentage of .773.

The Komets will be in action this week with three road games, beginning with a trip to the Indy Fuel on Thursday.