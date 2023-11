CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) – Alexis D’Aoust tallied two goals to lead Fort Wayne to a 5-4 win over Cincinnati in a rare Tuesday morning game at the Heritage Bank Center

Xavier Bernard, Matt Wedman, and Ture Linden also found the net for the Komets.

Tyler Parks stopped 36-of-40 shots in goal for Fort Wayne.

The Komets are back in action on Saturday when they host Toledo at 7:30 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.