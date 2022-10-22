FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A rough opening weekend for the Komets continued after dropping a 7-2 contest to Cincinnati in the team’s first game at Memorial Coliseum.

Cincinnati raced out to a 1-0 lead after scoring in just over a minute. The Cyclones took a 2-0 lead to the first intermission.

Fort Wayne captain Anthony Petruzzelli knocked in a power play goal early in the second half, but that’s as close as the Komets would get. The Komets would only score one more time in the third period on a goal from new acquisition Stefano Giliati.

The Komets return to the Coliseum on Friday and Saturday for a back-to-back against the Savannah Ghost Pirates.