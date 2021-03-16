Cotton finding touch with Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the ten finalists of the Hobey Baker Award last year as college hockey’s best player, Jason Cotton is starting to find his touch in Fort Wayne.

The former Sacred Heart University standout score a goal in each of Fort Wayne’s two wins over Wheeling this past weekend, giving him four goals in 11 games for the Komets.

Cotton and the Komets are riding a seven-game winning streak and have the top winning percentage in the entire ECHL. However, all 14 of their games have come against either Wheeling or the Indy Fuel. They’ll branch out this weekend with three road games against the South Carolina Stingrays.