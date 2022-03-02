FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Connor Corcoran tallied a hat trick, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Komets bested Tulsa 4-3 on Wednesday night at War Memorial Coliseum.

Corcoran’s second goal of the night came with just 18 seconds left in regulation and knotted the game at 3-3, sending it to overtime.

It took Corcoran just 31 seconds in the extra frame to find the net and win it for the Komets.

Fort Wayne native Blake Siebenaler scored Fort Wayne’s only other goal of the night, as the defenseman tallied his fourth goal of the year in the second period.

Jiri Patera stopped 24 of 27 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets are back in action on Friday when they hit the road to face rival Toledo.