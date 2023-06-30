FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Another familiar face from the Komets is moving on this offseason. After playing the last three seasons in Fort Wayne, forward Oliver Cooper has signed with the Belfast Giants in Northern Ireland.

The University of New Brunswick product arrived to the Komets in time to help Fort Wayne win the Kelly Cup in 2021. Last season, Cooper played in 58 regular season games, scoring 22 goals while assisting on 25 for a total of 47 points. The forward scored 39 total regular season goals during his tenure with the Komets.

As of Friday, the only Komet that has re-signed for the 2023-24 season is William Provost.