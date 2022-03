FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Less than three minutes into overtime, Oliver Cooper clinched a 5-4 win for the Komets over the Kalamazoo Wings on Saturday.

Fort Wayne surrendered the game’s first three goals to Kalamazoo before getting on the board, but trailed by two heading into the final period. Will Graber scored a pair in the third period to force the extra period.

The Komets continue a 3-game home stand against the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday at 5 p.m.