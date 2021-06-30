Coliseum asks fans to remember new policies with move to full capacity

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With War Memorial Coliseum moving to full capacity for the first time in the since the pandemic starting with game three of the Kelly Cup Finals on Wednesday night, the Coliseum is urging Komets fans to brush up on their knowledge of the facility’s current policies aimed to keep attendees safe.

The Clear Bag Policy. It’s new this season and will be in effect for the Kelly Cup games.

2. Fully vaccinated fans are not required to wear a mask or facial covering. Attendees who have not yet been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 should still wear a mask or facial covering, in compliance with local, state and national health recommendations.