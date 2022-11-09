FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The security policy for fans attending Fort Wayne Komets home games has been changed. Beginning Friday, November 11, the clear bag policy will no longer be in effect.

However all bags will still be subject to a search and large duffel bags or backpacks are not permitted.

Fans will now be required to walk through metal detectors and are encouraged to show up early for games.

Cell phones, cameras, keys and other items will be have to be placed on security tables before fans can go through the metal detectors. Any restricted items will have to be returned to the owner’s vehicle before they can enter the Coliseum.