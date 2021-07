FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the next few days those driving through the Summit City’s downtown will get a dose of orange, white, and black, as the city is honoring the recent Kelly Cup championship by lighting the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Bridge with the Komets colors.

The bridge will be lit that way through Friday morning.

On Thursday afternoon Mayor Tom Henry will honor the franchise at Citizens Square by naming it “Fort Wayne Komets Day” in the city of Fort Wayne.