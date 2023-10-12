FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From Robbie Irons to Kevin St. Pierre, the Komets have had their fair share of stellar netminders in the franchise’s 72-year history. This season, François Brassard hopes to play at an all-ECHL level in his new home in Fort Wayne.

Brassard is two seasons removed from his goalie of the year campaign in Jacksonville. That year, the goalie had the league’s best goals against average of 2.19 – 68 goals in 31 appearances. Prior to joining Fort Wayne, Brassard suited up with the ECHL’s Maine Mariners, earning a save percentage over .900.

The Komets host a pair of exhibition games against the Iowa Heartlanders on Saturday and Sunday. Regular season play kicks off on Friday, Oct. 20 at the Indy Fuel.