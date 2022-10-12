FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Forward Shawn Boudrias and goaltender Colton Point are heading to Fort Wayne training camp with the Komets after spending time with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

Boudrias has been released from his AHL tryout with the Condors while Point has been loaned to Fort Wayne from Bakersfield.

Boudrias tallied 41 points (19 goals, 22 assists) in 57 games with the Komets last season.

Point spent time between Texas of the AHL and Idaho of the ECHL last season. He joins a Komets camp roster that already had two goalies listed – Rylan Toth and Owen Savory.

The Komets play Wheeling this Friday in the first of two exhibition games against the Nailers. The teams will play in Fort Wayne on Sunday with a 3 p.m. start at the Coliseum.