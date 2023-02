FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A day after Shawn Boudrias headed up to the AHL’s Chicago Wolves he’s heading back to Fort Wayne, as the Komets announced the forward has rejoined the team.

Boudrias had signed a professional tryout with the Wolves. The 23 year old has scored 40 points (20g, 20a) in 40 games this season for the Komets.

The club travels to Cincinnati on Friday before hosting the Cyclones on Saturday and Kalamazoo on Sunday.