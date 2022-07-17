COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – Given the time of year, it’s no surprise that Komets head coach Ben Boudreau is as far away from the ice as possible.

Sporting blue shorts and a white polo, Boudreau is spending a humid July afternoon on the links with his captain, Anthony Petruzzelli, while supporting former Komet Kaleigh Schrock at the Fort Wayne Spacemen golf outing.

Months into the offseason, the Komets have re-signed several core players from last year’s team. Petruzelli, Shawn Boudrias and Matt Alvaro are among those who are returning for the coming season.

“Anytime you got a guy like Anthony Petruzzelli, he’s going to give you a chance to win every night,” Boudreau said.” A lot of other core players coming back, it’s an exciting group.”

Boudreau also signed an extension after the season, along with assistant coach Olivier Legault. While signing an extension wasn’t a major concern for Boudreau, he’s still relieved that he will be spending another year in the Jungle.

The Komets open the regular season on Friday, Oct. 21 at the Indy Fuel, with their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 22 against Cincinnati.