FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After four seasons leading the Komets, Ben Boudreau is not returning as the franchise’s head coach.

The Komets announced on Wednesday that they have declined to renew Boudreau’s contract for the 2023-24 season.

In four seasons with Fort Wayne, Boudreau compiled an overall record of 134-96-19-8, including a Kelly Cup championship in 2021. Boudreau’s record ranks as seventh in franchise history among all Komets head coaches.

Despite winning a Kelly Cup in 2021, the Komets were eliminated in game seven of the first round of the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

Both Komets President Michael Franke and General Manager David Franke released statements on Wednesday regarding Boudreau’s departure.

“Six years as a head coach and an assistant with one organization is a great run. Ben won a championship two years ago that we will never forget. For the Komets this provides a new direction moving forward and for Ben a great opportunity to move up the ranks in professional hockey.” Komets President Michael Franke

“Ben gave his all to the Komet franchise during his six-year run in Fort Wayne. Komet ownership appreciates Ben’s efforts and the Kelly Cup championship we won two years ago. It’s never easy parting ways with a coach, player, or staff member, but Ben has a good hockey lineage and will land in a good spot. I wish Ben, his wife Karla, and their two sons all the best. The Boudreau’s will always be part of the Komet family.” Komets General Manager David Franke

The Komets open the 2023-24 season on Friday, Oct. 20 at the Indy Fuel.