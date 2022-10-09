FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With less than two weeks until the start of the ECHL season, the Komets are heading back to work at Memorial Coliseum.

Returning for his fourth season as head coach is Ben Boudreau, who signed an extension at the end of last year. Boudreau is working with a good mix of new and returning faces, including fan favorites like Anthony Petruzzelli, Matt Alvaro and Blake Siebenaler.

Fort Wayne opens the 2022-23 season on Friday, Oct. 21 at the Indy Fuel, with the team’s home opener on Oct. 22 against Cincinnati.