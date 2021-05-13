Boudreau frustrated as Komets hit rough patch

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With only 10 games remaining in the regular season the Komets have hit a rough patch, losing three of their last four, and head coach Ben Boudreau isn’t happy about it.

The Komets took a 3-2 lead midway through the third period on Wednesday night, only to give up two goals in the final five minutes in a 4-3 loss to the Wheeling Nailers at the Coliseum.

Boudreau and the Komets look to bounce back this weekend. They host Wheeling at 8 p.m. Friday. After a rare Saturday night off the Komets get back to work on Sunday when they host the Indy Fuel at 5 p.m.