FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Komets will open their 68th season of professional hockey in Fort Wayne Saturday night when the arch rival Kalamazoo Wings visit for a 7:35 faceoff. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the pregame festivities.

Orange light-up batons will be given away to first 5,000 fans through the doors and many of the Komet legends will be introduced prior to opening faceoff. The 36-game home schedule is filled with many affordable ticket programs and discount plans including Kids Seat Free Nights, special Family 4-Pack Nights, two Report Card Nights, Marathon Fill-Up Card Nights each Friday, Deuces Wild Wednesdays and Sunday night post-game free skates. Returning is the popular Season Ticket Recycling Nights for season ticket holders and more. For game dates featuring all of the promotions and specials pick up a free handy pocket schedule at the game and at many locations around the Fort Wayne area or visit Komets.com.

The Komets have won the last five straight season openers and improved to 37-25-5 with a 3-1 win at Indy last year. The Komets have a home-opening record of 42-19-6 after dropping a 5-3 affair to Kalamazoo at last year. The Komets are 2-4-2 when opening at home against the Wings and 1-3-0 when hosting Kalamazoo for the season opening tilt. The Komets battled the Wings to a 6-6-1 record in 13 meetings last year and are 223-163-52 after 438 regular season meetings overall since their first meeting on Nov. 15, 1974 when the Komets clipped Kalamazoo at Wings Stadium 2-1.