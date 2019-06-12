Boudreau building team during busy summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Between being named the Komets head coach two weeks ago, presenting at the esteemed Roger Neilson Coaches Clinic in Canada, hosting the inaugural Fort Wayne Hockey Academy, and building his team for the upcoming season, Ben Boudreau hasn’t had a lot of rest and relaxation so far this summer.

Boudreau is in town this week as he’s partnered with the Fort Wayne Amateur Hockey Association for the aforementioned Fort Wayne Hockey Academy.

One thing he’s constantly working on is building his roster for the upcoming ECHL campaign. With familiar faces like Justin Hodgman and Cody Sol have already signed to play overseas, Boudreau notes there may not be a lot of familiar faces this coming season as he tries to steer the roster in a younger direction.

Boudreau adds that when June 16 hits – the day that contracts can be approved – he anticipates announcing some signings that will get Komets fans excited.