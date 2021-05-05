Boudens returns to Komets, Primeau released by Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that forward Matt Boudens has returned to the Komets after a stint with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL. Also, forward Mason Primeau has been released from his amateur tryout. The Komets will host Indy Friday, May 7th and Saturday, May 8th at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Boudens, 27, has three goals, 10 assists, and 36 penalty minutes in 28 games with the Komets this season. The left-handed forward appeared in two games with the Wolves accumulating 15 minutes in penalties.

Primeau,19, played four games with the Komets, scoring one goal and adding three assists. The 6’5 forward has also skated in seven games with the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL.

The Indy Fuel will be in town for a pair of games this Friday and Saturday. The Komets are 10-3-1 versus the Fuel this season. Team also remains in first place in the ECHL with a record of 23-9-3-1 with a winning percentage of .964.