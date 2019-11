FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Forward Matthew Boudens has been released from his PTO with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves and has returned to the Fort Wayne roster. Boudens appeared in five games with Chicago (0pts, 4pim).

Defenseman Will Petschenig has been placed on the 14-day injured reserve list.

Goaltender Patrick Munson has agreed to terms and has been added to the Fort Wayne roster.