Boudens off to strong start as new captain of the Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Matthew Boudens was named the new captain of the Komets last week, and what a start his captaincy has had as Boudens went out and scored two goals in Fort Wayne’s season-opening win over Wheeling on Saturday night.

Boudens takes over the Komets captaincy from A.J. Jenks who retired this past off-season.

Boudens was a key contributor last season for the Komets, specifically in the playoffs where his 3 goals, 5 assists, and 42 penalty minutes over 13 playoff games helped the franchise bring home its first Kelly Cup championship.

Boudens also tallied an assist in the opener for a three-point night.

The Komets play their next game on Saturday at Kalamazoo – their first road game of the year.