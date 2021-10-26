Boudens off to strong start as new captain of the Komets

Komets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Matthew Boudens was named the new captain of the Komets last week, and what a start his captaincy has had as Boudens went out and scored two goals in Fort Wayne’s season-opening win over Wheeling on Saturday night.

Boudens takes over the Komets captaincy from A.J. Jenks who retired this past off-season.

Boudens was a key contributor last season for the Komets, specifically in the playoffs where his 3 goals, 5 assists, and 42 penalty minutes over 13 playoff games helped the franchise bring home its first Kelly Cup championship.

Boudens also tallied an assist in the opener for a three-point night.

The Komets play their next game on Saturday at Kalamazoo – their first road game of the year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss