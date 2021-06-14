Boudens nets overtime goal to beat Wichita and clinch series for Komets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It only took 1:25 of extra action for the Komets to finish off the Thunder in overtime on Monday night at War Memorial Coliseum as Matthew Boudens’ goal in OT gave the Komets a 4-3 victory in the decisive game five of the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Komets advance to face top-seeded Allen, who swept Utah in the first round, in the upcoming Western Conference Finals.

The game was full of twists and turns, with Anthony Nellis’ goal with 45 seconds remaining in the second period gave the Komets a 3-2 lead heading in to the third. But Jay Dickman first goal of the playoffs with just over ten minute remaining – and a disallowed goal from Fort Wayne – would help send the game into overtime.

Dylan Ferguson stopped 21-of-24 shots in goal for the Komets.