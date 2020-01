JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WANE) – The Komets played their sixth of seven straight games on the road Friday night and Matthew Boudens played the role of hero, scoring his ninth goal of the season in overtime to earn Fort Wayne a 3-2 victory.

Brady Shaw also netted his 17th goal of the season for the Komets while Brett McKenzie tallied his 16.

Patrick Munson stopped 26 of 28 shots in goal for Fort Wayne.

The Komets are off until Friday, February 7 when they travel to Kalamazoo.