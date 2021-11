FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three key Komets are heading up to the AHL as goalie Jiri Patera was recalled by the Henderson Silver Knights while forwards Matthew Boudens and Tyler Busch have been loaned to Henderson.

Boudens was leading the team with six goals this season in seven games. Busch had played in eight games with one goal and two assists. Patera was 3-2-1 in six games with a 2.63 goals against average.