Boudens back with Komets, team adds Rymsha & Alvaro

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that forward Matt Boudens will return to Fort Wayne for the upcoming season. Also, forwards Drake Rymsha and Matt Alvaro have signed deals.

Boudens, 27, helped the Komets capture the Kelly Cup during the 2020-21 season scoring three goals, dishing five assists, along with 42 penalty minutes during the playoffs. The Pembroke, Ontario native has collected 138 penalty minutes during his first two seasons in Fort Wayne. Boudens has also skated 12 games with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL. This will be Boudens third season with the Komets.

“Matt is a perennial winner. Success follows him wherever he goes,” said Head Coach Ben Boudreau. “He has had a huge impact both on and off the ice since first signing with the Komets two seasons ago. He has proven he has the ability to play every position on the ice and do so with success. Matt is a natural born leader which was on full display throughout our championship run.”

Rymsha, 23, will be returning to Fort Wayne after racking up 17 points in 24 games with the club during the 2019-20 season. The 2017 fifth round draft pick of Los Angeles laced them up for one game with the Kings last season. Before turning pro, the Huntington Woods, Michigan native skated four seasons in the OHL with London, Ottawa, and Sarnia. In his final season with Sarnia, the 6’0 forward scored 31 goals and collected 43 assists.

“Drake is a hungry, motivated, talented forward who plays in all situations,” said Head Coach Ben Boudreau. “He’s a guy that can score but also defend. He is responsible in his own end of the ice and a threat in the offensive zone. He has great vision which elevates his linemates and he will be a big piece in our future success.”

Alvaro, 25, has skated two games in the ECHL over the past two seasons, both with Orlando. The 5’9 winger spent his collegiate years at the University of Vermont playing alongside current Komets Anthony Petruzzelli and Stefanos Lekkas. Alvaro, skated all four years with the Catamounts, collecting 51 points during his career.

The addition of Boudens, Rymsha, and Alvaro the Komet roster swells to 20 players.

The Komets also announced today that Matt Willett from Fort Wayne Orthopedics will return as the team’s head trainer. Equipment Manager Skylar Garver will also be returning for the 2021-22 season and Brendan Fitzgerald has been promoted to Assistant Equipment Manager.

The Komets will open their 2021-22 regular season home campaign on Saturday, October 23rd when the Wheeling Nailers visit for a 7:35 p.m. faceoff on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum.