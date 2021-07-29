Boka, Lekkas returning to Komets, exhibition games vs. Wheeling set

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that defenseman Nick Boka has re-signed with the club. Goaltender Stefanos Lekkas will also be returning to Fort Wayne. Rookie forward Shawn Boudrias has also signed a contract for next season. The Komets also announced that the team will play home at home exhibition games against the Wheeling Nailers. The 70th anniversary season of Komets hockey will begin at home Saturday, October 23rd against the Nailers at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

Boka, 23, will be returning for his second season with the Komets. Last season, the Plymouth, Michigan native compiled 122 penalty minutes in 44 games. Boka also scored four goals while adding 14 assists on his way to being voted the Komets Defenseman of the Year.

Lekkas, 25, started 11 games for the Komets last season posting a 7-2-2 record with a goals-against average of 2.15. The 6’0 netminder also played seven games with the Rochester Americans of the AHL. The Elburn, Illinois native signed an NHL contract with Buffalo late in the season backing up former Komet Michael Houser. Before turning pro, Lekkas starred for four seasons at the University of Vermont ending his collegiate career with 3,913 saves the fifth most in NCAA history.

“It’s great to have our Defenseman of the Year back in a Komet uniform to help defend the cup. Nick plays hard-nosed Komet hockey,” said General Manager David Franke. “Stefanos was off to a great start last season before being called up to the AHL and NHL. Shawn Boudrias is a solid two-way forward. He had a great career in the QMJHL a league the Komets have heavily recruited from over the last 32 years.”

Boudrias, 21, (boo-dree-AH) was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL entry draft by the Minnesota Wild. The 6’5 223lbs forward skated his final junior season in the 2019-2020 with Cape Brenton of the Quebec Major Junior League scoring 35 goals coupled with 44 assists for a total of 79 points. Last season, Boudrias skated four games with the Iowa Wild of the AHL.

“Shawn is an elite scorer who will bring size and grit to our offensive group,” said Head Coach Ben Boudreau. He has proven to be dangerous in and around the net, he owns a great release on his shot, and expect him to be a difference maker defensively as well.”

The Komets now have eight players under contract for next season. Forwards; Oliver Cooper, Anthony Petruzzelli, Zach Pochiro, and Shawn Boudrias. Defensemen; Blake Siebenaler, Nick Boka, and DJ King. Goaltender; Stefanos Lekkas

Exhibition games set: The Komets and Wheeling Nailers will play a two-game series of exhibition games, Friday, October 15th at Wheeling starting at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, October 16th at the Coliseum starting at 7:35 p.m.

The Komets will open their 2021-22 regular season home campaign on Saturday, Oct. 23 when the Wheeling Nailers visit for a 7:35pm faceoff on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum.