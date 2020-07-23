Boka brothers bound for Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Komets announced Thursday that defensemen Nick Boka and forward Luke Boka have agreed to terms for the 2020-2021 season.

Nick Boka, 22, was selected 171st overall (6th round) by the Minnesota Wild in the 2015 NHL Draft. The Plymouth, Michigan native completed a four-year collegiate career at the University of Michigan helping the Wolverines to two NCAA Tournament appearances and the Frozen Four in 2018. The right-handed defenseman made his pro debut playing four games with the Allen Americans at the end of the 2018-2019 season. Boka re-signed with the Americans last season collecting 32 penalty minutes in 29 games.

“Nick is an excellent addition to our defense corps. He is a smooth skating defenseman that can move the puck,” said Head Coach Ben Boudreau. “He has a nasty edge to his game that the Komets fans have come to love and he brings a lot of leadership and experience playing at the top level in the country. We believe he will be a perfect fit in a Komet uniform.”

Luke Boka, 21, spent the last five seasons with Windsor of the OHL setting a franchise record for most games played on February 23, 2020. Boka scored 60 goals, accumulated 80 assists in 313 games and won a Memorial Cup in 2017 with the Spitfires. He also served as the team’s captain the previous two seasons. This will be Luke’s first season as a pro.

“Luke will be an exciting addition to our locker room, he adds to our team of champions and leaders. His defensive style of hockey will play a vital role withing this organization. Luke is fearless when it comes to blocking shots and doesn’t mind going into the hard areas of the ice and he finds a way to contribute with a lethal shot in and around the net,” said Boudreau.

The Bokas will join Bryant & Dustin Molle 2011-2012, Bobby & Danny Stewart 2003-2004, Perry & Paul Pooley 1986-1987, Steve & Mark Salvucci 1985-1986, Edgar & Ken Blondin 1955-1956 and Mike & Neil Buchanan 1952-1953 becoming the seventh set of brothers to play together as members of the Fort Wayne Komets.

With these signings the Komets roster expands to 17 players; ten forwards, six defenseman, one goaltender

The Komets will open their 2020-21 home campaign on Saturday, Oct. 17 when the Indy Fuel visit for a 7:35pm faceoff on Sweetwater Ice at the Memorial Coliseum.