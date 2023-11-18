FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In their first of two games as the “Blacksnakes,” the Komets fell short in a 3-2 loss that was decided in a shootout.

Saturday’s outing was the first overtime game Fort Wayne has played all season. The Komets forced overtime after climbing back from a 2-0 hole. Sam Craggs and Riley Sawchuk scored a minute apart from one another to give the Walleye a commanding lead with 12:45 to go in the first period.

Fort Wayne cut the deficit in half thanks to a short-handed goal from Jack Gorniak. That goal was also the first of Gorniak’s professional career.

Matt Wedman tied the game at 2-2 just over four minutes into the second period. Neither side could light the lamp throughout the remainder of regulation.

After a scoreless overtime period, Fort Wayne and Toledo had to settle Saturday’s showdown via a shootout. Both sides missed their first three chances before Sawchuk sealed the overtime win for Toledo.

The “Blacksnakes” look to bounce back on Sunday against Wheeling. That game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum.