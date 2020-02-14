Binkley leaves Komets to play in England

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Friday that defenseman Jason Binkley has decided to finish the season playing in England. Binkley is in his fifth pro year, fourth with the Komets, and has scored three goals and 17 points this season in 38 games. The Powell, Ohio native made his Fort Wayne debut in 2016-17 and has amassed 25 goals, 93 assists and 119 points in 223 Komet regular season games. Binkley won the team’s Unsung Hero’s Awards for 2017-18 before leading Fort Wayne defensemen in the playoffs with seven assists, 10 points and +5 in 18 games.