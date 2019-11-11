Binkley called up to AHL’s Cleveland Monsters

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced Monday afternoon that defenseman Jason Binkley has been loaned to the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters. Binkley is in his fifth pro year, fourth with the Komets. The veteran has scored a goal and added six assists for seven points and leads the Komets in plus/minus with +7 in 10 games. This is Binkley’s first call-up of the season.

The Komets will skate three games in three nights this weekend starting with a home tilt against Kalamazoo Friday at 8:05pm. Saturday the Komets travel to Cincinnati for a 7:35pm faceoff before visiting Wheeling Sunday at 4:05pm.

The Komets teampack is attached.