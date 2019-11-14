Bergh recalled to AHL’s Ontario Reigh

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets announced today that forward Mason Bergh has been recalled to the AHL’s Ontario Reign. Bergh has appeared in all 12 Fort Wayne games to date scoring a team high seven goals and adding five assists for 12 points.

The Komets return home to host the Kalamazoo Wings Friday at 8:05pm before hitting the road again to Cincinnati Saturday for a 7:35pm start. Sunday the Komets cap the week with a 4:05pm matinee at Wheeling.

