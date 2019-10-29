Bergh off to hot start as Komets prep for 3-game weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets gained three points in week 3 of the 2019-20 ECHL campaign. Wednesday the Komets fell 6-4 at Kalamazoo in their first road match of the year. Friday the Komets pleased a home crowd of 7,479 with a 4-3 overtime win over the visiting Jacksonville Icemen. The Icemen turned the tables on the Komets in a rematch Saturday night in Fort Wayne scoring a 6-5 overtime victory over the home team.

The Komets were 1-1-1 for the week and enter week 4 in second place in the Central Division with a 3-2-1 record and seven points after six games.

For the week— Mason Bergh led the Komets with three goals and added an assist for a four-point week. Shawn Szydlowski led with three assists and added a power play goal for a four points. Five players notched three-point weeks including Brady Shaw (2g, 1a), Brad Morrison (1g, 2a), Anthony Petruzzelli (1g, 2a), Max Gottlieb (1g, 2a) and A.J. Jenks (1g, 2a). Goaltender Matthew Villalta made his ECHL debut starting both overtime games Friday and Saturday going 1-1-0.



Komet leaders— Bergh leads with eight points, Matthew Boudens leads with five goals, two short-handed markers and 28 penalty minutes, Szydlowski leads with five assists, Shaw leads with three first-goals and Jason Binkley leads with +5.



Komet streakers— Bergh has points in each of the Komets six games for a six-game point-streak (4g, 4a) and has goals in three straight games (3g)…..Szydlowski is riding a four-game assist and point-scoring streak (2g, 4a)…..Gottlieb has points in three straight games (1g, 2a) and Petruzzelli has a three-game point streak (1g, 2a).

Welcome Galipeau— Forward Olivier Galipeau was added to the Fort Wayne lineup Saturday after starting his second pro season appearing in four AHL games with Chicago. Galipeau dished two assists in his Komets debut Saturday. In other transactions for the week, forward Stephen Baylis was assigned to Fort Wayne from the Ontario Reign of the AHL, Villalta and defenseman Markus Phillips were assigned by L.A. to Fort Wayne from Ontario and defenseman Matt Brassard was activated from injured reserve.

Milestones— Friday against Jacksonville, Shawn St-Amant skated his 200th all-time pro game. Appearing in their first pro games were Phillips (dished an assist for his first pro point) and Brassard (potted his first pro goal). Netminder Villalta logged his first pro win in his ECHL debut Friday. On the cusp of his 100th regular season pro point, Shaw sits at 99.

The week ahead–

The Komets skate three games in three nights this weekend. Friday the Komets open the November part of the schedule hosting the Florida Everblades on Sweetwater Ice at 8:05pm. The Blades haven’t been to Fort Wayne since the two teams met at the Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, March 26 when Florida took a 6-4 decision. It’s the first of two meetings this season as the Komets will travel to Estero, Florida, near Fort Myers, January 29. The Everblades are 4-1-0 with eight points after five games and tied with Greenville for second place in the South Division. Florida skates at Cincinnati Wednesday before arriving in Fort Wayne Friday.





Saturday the Komets remain home to host intrastate rival Indy at 7:35pm. It will be the first of 11 meetings this season and the first of six in Fort Wayne. The Fuel are .500 after six games (3-3-0) with six points and trail the Komets by one in the Central Division. Indy is idle this week until they visit Saturday.





Sunday the Komets travel to Toledo for a 5:15pm faceoff at the Huntington Center. The arch rival Walleye are also a point behind the Komets in the Central Division with a 3-1-0 record for six points. Sunday’s trip will be the first for Fort Wayne out of six this season to Toledo. It’s the second of 13 meetings this season after the Komets dropped a 5-3 affair to the Walleye Saturday, Oct. 19 in Fort Wayne. Toledo skates a morning (10:30) game at Kalamazoo Tuesday and hosts Florida Saturday before welcoming the Komets Sunday afternoon.